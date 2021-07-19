Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2025 – Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics, Genpact, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, WNS, ZS Associates

Market Report Titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The businesses worldwide have realized the importance of analytics for staying ahead in the competitively intensifying environment. The management professional in the companies is increasingly adopting quantified data analytics, predictive analytics, and risk analytics techniques as a base for their critical decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans. Analytical abilities like forecasting of future events and personalized customer experience are significantly driving the importance of the data as an essential fragment of businesses. However, procurement of skilled data scientist or a team of analysts is at present challenging because of a lack of experienced professionals and increased operational cost. Owing to such factor, the data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness tremendous growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture

Capgemini SE

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Genpact

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

ZS Associates, Inc.

The global data analytics outsourcing market valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2025.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Analytics Outsourcing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Data Analytics Outsourcing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Data Analytics Outsourcing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Data Analytics Outsourcing market in these regions.

