Digital Lending Platform Market Growth rate and Emerging Trends highlighted in new report forecast to 2025

Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. Global Digital Lending Platform Market valued approximately USD 4.72 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.53% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Shifting consumer preference towards paperless banking services and growth in acceptance of m-commerce are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surging trend of digitalization and increasing use of mobile banking due to its numerous advantages are other factors which are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, advent of blockchain, artificial intelligence and other technologies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018027

Some of the major players operating in the market are Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, FIS Global, Roostify and HiEnd Systems

The Digital Lending Platform market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Services, Deployment Type, End-User and Region. On the basis of solution the market is segmented into Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Processing Management and Others. On the basis of Services the market is categorized into Design & Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting and Support & Maintenance. By Deployment Type the market is divided into Cloud and On-premises. While by end user the market is segmented into BFSI, Credit Reunions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders

The regional analysis of Global Digital Lending Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to early adoption of digital technologies and rising advent of various digital platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Digital Lending Platform market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand of digital lending among its end-users and rising usage of smartphones across the region.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018027

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Digital Lending Platform Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Digital Lending Platform Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Digital Lending Platform Market Deployment Type Analysis

Chapter 5. Digital Lending Platform Market, by Solution

Chapter 6. Digital Lending Platform Market, by Services

Chapter 7. Digital Lending Platform Market, by Deployment Type

Chapter 8. Digital Lending Platform Market, by End-User

Chapter 9. Digital Lending Platform Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com