Doughnuts Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5.21% by 2025

Global Doughnuts Market to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025.Global Doughnuts Market valued approximately USD 42.7 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 5.21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Doughnuts Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors. Doughnuts are usually deep fried from a flour dough, and typically either ring-shaped or several shapes without a hole, and often filled, but can also be ball-shaped (the “hole”). Other types of batters can also be used, and various toppings and flavorings are used for different types, such as sugar, chocolate, or maple glazing. Doughnuts may also include water, leavening, eggs, milk, sugar, oil, shortening, and natural or artificial flavors. The market growth is primarily driven by changing lifestyle of people in urban areas, increasing number of shops and outlets and growing popularity of low-calorie snacks. However, rising focus towards health along with increasing awareness about healthy diet that is rich in vitamins, proteins & fiber and volatility in raw material prices is expected to hamper the market growth. Volatility in raw material prices and Rising health concerns are hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Doughnuts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing demand of Doughnuts across various Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Dunkin’ Brands

• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

• Mister Donut|

• J.CO Donuts

• Mad Over Donuts

• Doughnut Time

• McDonald’s

• Starbucks

• Donut King

• Go Nuts Donuts

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Cake Style

Yeast Style

By Application:



Food Service

Retail

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Doughnuts Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

