Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2024 | Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos, SentinelOne

An Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) is a solution deployed on endpoint devices to prevent file-based malware, to detect and block malicious activity from trusted and untrusted applications, and to provide the investigation and remediation capabilities needed to dynamically respond to security incidents and alerts.

Some of the key players of the Endpoint Protection Platforms Market:

Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, CrowdStrike, Cylance, Carbon Black, Panda Security, Webroot, Bitdefender, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet

The research report on Endpoint Protection Platforms Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The Endpoint Protection Platforms Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Product Type Segmentation:

On-Premises

Managed

Industry Segmentation:

PCs

Laptops

Smartphones

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Endpoint Protection Platforms consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Endpoint Protection Platforms manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Endpoint Protection Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

