European Electrosurgical Devices Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% By 2022 – B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.), Megadyne Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc. (Ireland)

The European electrosurgical devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surge in rate of chronic disorders, aging population, and volume of surgical procedures. Furthermore, persistent R&D in this field for the technological advancement in the electrosurgery devices and rise in volume of minimally invasive surgeries and aesthetic & cosmetic surgical procedures are anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period. However, pitfalls such as stringent government regulations limit the European electrosurgical devices market.

EUROPEAN ELECTROSURGICAL DEVICES KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the European electrosurgical devices market share with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 that assists the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive European electrosurgical devices market analysis, by product and application, helps understand various types of products used for different applications.

Key market players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of the market.

Electrosurgical instruments & accessories is the top potential target market for investment for the key players. Their demand is expected to increase due to rise in the adoption of electrosurgical devices in all types of surgical procedures performed across Europe and the requirement of innovative and customized electrosurgical instruments & accessories, which correspond to the needs of surgeons also boost the growth of this market.

By country, Germany has accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgical devices market in Europe in 2015. Investment in healthcare sector mainly drives the growth in the market. The European Union health sector is largely contributed by public and private funding representing nearly 10% of GDP. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure largely impact the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.), Megadyne Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and Utah Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.).

Prominent Players Have Adopted Product Development Including Product Launches, Approvals, And Clinical Trials As Their Key Developmental Strategy For Expanding Their Product Portfolio. For Instance, In July 2016, Suntech (Now Halma Plc) Received Fda Clearance For Its Next Generation Spot-Check Vital Signs Device, Suntech Ct40. The Device Helps In The Accurate Measurement Of Blood Pressure, Temperature, And Pulse Oximetry Using Advanced Features And Digital Connectivity. Moreover, Reimbursement Policies For These Devices Have Fueled The Demand For Pulse Oximeters. For Instance, Medicare Offers Reimbursement For Pulse Oximeters Used For A Pulmonary Disease(S) In Case Of Using Diagnosis Code Icd-9-Cm, Which Describes A Patient’s Condition And The Motive Of Using The Service Or Procedure. The Present Procedural Technology Identifies Three Codes For Oximetry, Namely 94760, 94761, And 94762.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 EUROPEAN ELECTROSURGICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 5 EUROPEAN ELECTROSURGICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 EUROPEAN ELECTROSURGICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. OLYMPUS CORPORATION

7.2. CONMED CORPORATION

7.3. KLS MARTIN (KLS) GROUP

7.4. BOVIE MEDICAL CORPORATION

7.5. UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

7.6. MEDTRONIC PLC.

7.7. ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH.

7.8. JOHNSON AND JOHNSON PVT. LTD.

7.9. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

7.10. MEGADYNE MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

