Explore growth prospect of Industry 4.0 Market over the forecast period 2018-2025

Global Industry 4.0 Market valued approximately USD 66.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Surging adoption of industrial internet, escalating focus on efficiency & cost of production leading to digitization and rise in the adoption of automation for quality production are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, leveraging big data analytics for cyber security is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, Industry 4.0 offers several benefits such as improved productivity, improved efficiency, increased knowledge sharing & collaborative working, highly flexible & agile, better customer experience and so on. With these benefits demand for Industry 4.0 is increasing across the globe.

The major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

General Electric Company

Denso Group

Microsoft Corporation

The regional analysis of Global Industry 4.0 Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of various technological advancements and increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based computing in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Industry 4.0 market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to constantly increasing industrialization across the region.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology:

Robots & Smart Controller

Machine Learning

Internet of Things

By End-User:

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy & Power

Logistics

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Industry 4.0 Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Industry 4.0 Dynamics

Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Industry 4.0 Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Industry 4.0 Market, by Technology

Chapter 7. Industry 4.0 Market, by End-User

Chapter 8. Industry 4.0 Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

