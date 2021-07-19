Find out why Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market growing massively by 2019-2026 future scope by Alison, Coursera, edX, FutureLearn, iversity Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, NovoEd, Pluralsight

The Insight Partners authoring the innovative report to provide a detailed analysis of the Global massive open online courses Market to its huge database. This research report presents different perspectives of the global market to offer a complete analysis of the Global massive open online courses Market. This statistical research study has been compiled through a blend of primary and secondary research techniques. It also offers up-to-date information on recent trends, tools, competitive landscape, key players and regional outlook. Readers are provided with a fundamental analysis of the Global massive open online courses Market by presenting it with effective infographics.

The massive open online courses are have become a widely popular form for distance education. Such type of online courses provides access to the course material through the internet. These courses include video lectures, filmed lectures, slides, reading material, problem sets to create a rich course experience for the users. Most of these courses provide interactive online sessions for doubt-solving, discussions and assignments. Massive open online courses are an affordable alternative to formal education with many universities giving degrees and certificates online to students as well as corporates.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Alison, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., FutureLearn Limited, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, LinkedIn Corporation, NovoEd, Inc., Pluralsight LLC, Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc.

The massive open online courses market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from learners for scalable open education and growing requirements of training on a global basis. Moreover, increasing need for cost-effective education platforms is likely to escalate market growth. However, market growth may be negatively influenced by the low-completion rate of such courses. Nonetheless, rising awareness and ease of use of such platforms offer lucrative growth opportunities for massive open online courses market growth during the forecast period.

The global massive open online courses market is segmented on the basis of components, courses and end-user. Based on components, the market is segmented as platforms and services. The market by platform is further segmented as xMOOC and cMOOC. On the other hand, the market by services is sub-segmented as consulting, implementation and training & support. On the basis of the courses, the market is segmented as science, humanities, computer science and programming, business management, health and medicine, education and training and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as high school students, undergraduate, postgraduate and corporate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Massive Open Online Courses market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Massive Open Online Courses market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

