Flavor Enhancer Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Associated British Foods, Cargill, Corbion, Firmenich and Mane

Latest market study on "Flavor Enhancer Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts, Others); Application (Processed and Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat and Fish Products, Others) and Geography".

The flavor enhancer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of convenience food and beverages with changing lifestyles and food habits. Moreover, the development of innovative natural flavor products is another major factor driving the flavor enhancer market towards growth. However, the regulatory framework and international food safety standards may hamper the growth of the flavor enhancer market. Nonetheless, higher consumption of desserts in emerging markets and product innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the flavor enhancer market during the forecast period.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Associated British Foods plc

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Corbion nv

4. Firmenich SA

5. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

6. Mane SA

7. Novozymes A/S

8. Sensient Technologies Corporation

9. Synergy Flavors, Inc.

10. Tate and Lyle PLC

Flavor enhancers are chemicals added to enhance the flavor of food and beverages without affecting their taste. Food flavor enhancers are commercially produced to manufacture frozen food such as frozen dinners and instant soups. The objective of introducing flavor enhancer can either be addition of intrinsic flavor to the product or introduction of an essence that has been lost or modified during the food processing. Flavor enhancers can be natural as well as artificial. Natural flavor enhancers increase the stability of food. Some examples include aroma, essential oils, and natural extracts. Fruit flavors, savory and citrus flavors are some of the artificial flavor enhancers.

The global flavor enhancer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as acidulants, glutamates, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, yeast extracts, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as processed & convenience foods, beverages, meat & fish products and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Flavor Enhancer Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

