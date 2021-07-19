Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CANPACK Group, CPMC Holdings Limited and Crown Holdings

Latest market study on “Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (2-Piece, 3-Piece); Material (Aluminum, Steel); Application (Food, Beverage) and Geography“. This report focuses on the key Flavor Enhancer Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

The food & beverage metal cans market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of packaging technologies coupled with convenience factors associated with canned foods in terms of design and applications. Moreover, added nutrients coupled with lower prices and recyclable properties of metal cans further drives the food & beverage metal cans market to growth. However, high cost of metals and alternate packaging options may hamper the growth of the food & beverage metal cans market. On the other hand, the food & beverage metal cans market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to product innovations and high growth potential in emerging economies during the forecast period.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Ardagh Group

2. Ball Corporation

3. CANPACK Group

4. CPMC Holdings Limited

5. Crown Holdings, Inc.

6. HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

7. Kian Joo Group

8. Kingcan Holdings Limited

9. Silgan Holdings Inc.

10. Tetra Laval International S. A.

Metal packaging is increasingly becoming popular in the food and beverage industry. Metal cans help in preserving and protecting the product. In addition, aluminum and steel resist the chemical action of the product. Metal packaging ensures performance requirements such as withstanding handling, processing conditions, and external environmental conditions as well. Metal packaging is recyclable and suffer no quality loss during the re-melting process. Metal cans in food and beverages industry are used in the packaging of frozen food, carbonated drinks, fruits and vegetables, meat, alcoholic beverages, and others. Metal cans made of aluminum and steel provide easy opening and safe product removal. Processing of food and drinks in metal packages involves can reception at the packer, filling and exhausting, and seaming. Cans undergo sterilization or pasteurization by heating. Post – processing involves can cooling, drying, and labelling.

The global food & beverage metal cans market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as 2-Piece and 3-Piece cans. The market on the basis of the material, is classified as aluminum and steel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage. Food can market is further classified into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, pet food, meat & seafood, and others. On the other hand, the market by beverages is further sub-segmented as alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume.

The global study on Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

