Food Certification Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Key Player ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL and Eurofins Scientific

Latest market study on “Food Certification Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, Others); Application (Meat and Poultry, Fresh Food, Organic Food, Infant Food, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Others); Risk Category (Low Risk Foods, High Risk Foods); Supply Chain (Growers, Manufacturers, Retailers, Others) and Geography“. This report focuses on the key Food and Beverage Metal Cans Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

The food certification market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing international food trade and the adoption of certification programs by companies to gain consumer trust and enhance their brand value. Rising consumer awareness regarding quality food coupled with growing instances of food-borne illness and contamination further drive the food certification market. However, increased consumption of minimally processed food restricts the growth of the food certification market. Nonetheless, emerging small and medium scale enterprises offer significant opportunity for the growth of the food certification market during the forecast period.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. ALS Limited

2. AsureQuality

3. Bureau Veritas

4. DNV GL

5. Eurofins Scientific

6. Intertek Group plc

7. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

8. SGS SA

9. TÜV SÜD AG

10. UL LLC

Food standard today has gained vital traction throughout the entire supply chain in any food industry. Food certification helps industries as well as consumers in ensuring consumer trust and safety regarding food quality. Companies Certification More and more consumers are becoming aware of food quality and safety. Food certification ensures that food is safely handled, prepared, and stored throughout the supply chain in order to avoid potential health hazards. This is achieved by following internationally recognized standards, guidelines, codes of practices, and other recommendations relating to food, food safety, and food production. It also covers matters like food labeling, food hygiene, pesticides residues, and food additives.

The global food certification market is segmented on the basis of type, application, risk category, and supply chain. Based on type, the market is segmented as ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat & poultry, fresh food, organic food, infant food, bakery products, dairy products, and others. The market on the basis of risk category is classified into high risk foods and low risk foods. By supply chain, the market is segmented as growers, manufacturers, retailers, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Food Certification Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

