Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – AsureQuality, Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Neogen, PathSensors, rfxcel, SafetyChain Software

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AsureQuality Limited

Dicentra

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PathSensors

rfxcel CORP.

SafetyChain Software, Inc.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market in these regions.

