Global Bleaching Agents Market 2019-2027 | Top Industry Players, Technology, Innovations And Analysis

A bleaching agent is a material or a compound that lightens or whitens a substrate through a chemical reaction. The bleaching reactions typically involve oxidative or reductive processes that degrade color systems. Nowadays, most commercial bleaches are oxidizing agents, such as sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide which are quite useful in “decolorizing” substances via oxidation. There are specific bleaching agents that are used as food additives to decolorize food, improve the texture and overall look of the product.

Increase in consumption of bread and bakery products worldwide is driving the demand for bleaching agent market. Furthermore, increasing demand of peroxygen bleaching and hydrogen peroxide in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the bleaching agent market significantly. Moreover, the usage of chlorine-based bleaching agents in the wastewater treatment plant is an increasing rate, and it will help in fueling the bleaching agent market. Emerging usage of bleaching agent in various sector of the food industry is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bleaching agent market.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

Hawkins, Inc.

PeroxyChem LLC

Siemer Milling Co

Solvay S.A.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Supraveni Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The global bleaching agent market is segmented on the basis of type, form and application. On type, the market is segmented into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide and others. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of form the market is segmented into bakery products, flour, cheese and other applications.

