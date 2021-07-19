Hermetic Packaging Market is thriving globally by Top key players like Amkor Technology, Legacy Technologies , Materion , Micross Components

Hermetic packaging is an advanced level packaging technology that has its primary applications in passive and active electronic devices. With rapid innovation in microelectronics, the requirement for airtight packaging is flourishing in the semiconductor industry. Hermetic packaging is one such airtight seal which is made up of ceramic materials, metals and glass. It benefits in preventing the moisture content get in touch with the materials. Unlike plastic, hermetic products protect against several environmental conditions such as, changes in atmospheric pressure, soil/grime, humidity/moisture and other natural hazards that may otherwise disrupt electrical connections or damage delicate electronics within a hermetic product.

MARKET DYNAMICS

High electrical insulation, protection against corrosion, mechanical stability and prevention of chemical contamination and pressure transmission are some of the main features of hermetic packaging. Owing to this, there is an increase in the usage of hermetic packaging in different industry verticals. The rising demand for high-end packaging methods in the medical, automotive and telecommunication sector is fueling the market growth. However, the strict rules and regulations with respect to packaging materials and increasing packaging cost are some of the factors that are hindering the hermetic packaging market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. AMETEK, Inc.

2. Amkor Technology, Inc.

3. KYOCERA Corporation

4. Legacy Technologies Inc.

5. Materion Corporation

6. Micross Components Inc.

7. SCHOTT AG

8. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

9. Texas Instruments Inc.

10. Willow Technologies

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hermetic Packaging Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hermetic packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Hermetic packaging market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, industry vertical and geography. The global hermetic packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hermetic packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Hermetic packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, application and industry vertical. Based on product, the market is segmented as passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS) and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). Further, based on application, the market is divided into lasers, photo diodes, airbag ignitors, MEMS switches, transistors, sensors and others. Furthermore, based on industry vertical, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as medical, consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive and others.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

