Intraocular Lens Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2022 – Alcon,Carl Zeiss Meditec ,EyeKon Medical,HOYA ,HumanOptics ,Johnson & Johnson,Lenstec,Rayner,STAAR Surgical,Valeant

The global intraocular lens market generated $3,306 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,973 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the study period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. This is attributed to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of cataract, and rise in initiatives taken by government to eliminate avoidable blindness. Moreover, rise in adoption of premium lens owing to their enhanced visual performance ensures reduced rates of astigmatism, thus supplementing the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario for premium lens and postoperative complications such as refractive errors are expected to restrain the market growth.

The intraocular lens market is segmented based on type, material, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into monofocal and premium intraocular lens. The premium intraocular lens is sub-segmented into toric, multifocal, accommodating, and others (blue light filtering, phakic, and aspheric intraocular lens). By material, the market is categorized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), silicone, and hydrophobic acrylic. According to end user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013186

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global intraocular lens market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lens

Premium Intraocular Lens

Toric Intraocular Lens

Multifocal Intraocular Lens

Accommodating Intraocular Lens

Others

Blue Light Filtering Intraocular Lens

Phakic Intraocular Lens

Aspheric Intraocular Lens

By Material

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Silicone

Hydrophobic Acrylic

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Eye Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 5 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Alcon

Carl Zeiss Meditec

EyeKon Medical

HOYA

HumanOptics

Johnson & Johnson

Lenstec

Rayner

STAAR Surgical

Valeant

Place Order of “Intraocular Lens Market ” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013186

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.