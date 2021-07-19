Intraocular Lens Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2022 – Alcon,Carl Zeiss Meditec ,EyeKon Medical,HOYA ,HumanOptics ,Johnson & Johnson,Lenstec,Rayner,STAAR Surgical,Valeant
The global intraocular lens market generated $3,306 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,973 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the study period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. This is attributed to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of cataract, and rise in initiatives taken by government to eliminate avoidable blindness. Moreover, rise in adoption of premium lens owing to their enhanced visual performance ensures reduced rates of astigmatism, thus supplementing the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario for premium lens and postoperative complications such as refractive errors are expected to restrain the market growth.
The intraocular lens market is segmented based on type, material, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into monofocal and premium intraocular lens. The premium intraocular lens is sub-segmented into toric, multifocal, accommodating, and others (blue light filtering, phakic, and aspheric intraocular lens). By material, the market is categorized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), silicone, and hydrophobic acrylic. According to end user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Monofocal Intraocular Lens
Premium Intraocular Lens
Toric Intraocular Lens
Multifocal Intraocular Lens
Accommodating Intraocular Lens
Others
Blue Light Filtering Intraocular Lens
Phakic Intraocular Lens
Aspheric Intraocular Lens
By Material
Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)
Silicone
Hydrophobic Acrylic
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Ophthalmology Clinics
Eye Research Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Norway
Russia
Sweden
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Taiwan
Thailand
Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY PRODUCTS
CHAPTER 5 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET , BY COUNTRY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Alcon
Carl Zeiss Meditec
EyeKon Medical
HOYA
HumanOptics
Johnson & Johnson
Lenstec
Rayner
STAAR Surgical
Valeant
