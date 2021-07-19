LED Light Engine Market Revenue Opportunities By Key Vendors Acuity Brands, General Electric Company , Glamox Limited , Hubbell , Ideal Industries , Lutron Electronics

The LED light engine (LLE) is a modern lighting technology with improved efficiency and better durability. These light engines can be used in place of conventional lamps. LED light engines are composed of LED chips mounted on a circuit board. Unlike traditional LED, LLEs eliminate the need of AC/DC transformer as they can directly connect to alternating current or AC power.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The LED light engine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with rapid modernization coupled with infrastructural development. Moreover, initiatives by governing bodies towards the adoption of the energy-efficient lighting system and reduction in LED prices further contribute towards the growth of the LED light engine market. However, the lack of awareness among consumers about the installation cost and alternative technologies may hinder the growth of the LED light engine market in the future. On the other hand, the development of wireless technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the key players of the LED light engine market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. Acuity Brands, Inc.

2. General Electric Company

3. Glamox Limited

4. Hubbell Incorporated

5. Ideal Industries Inc.

6. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

7. OSRAM GmbH

8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9. Signify Holding

10. Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global LED Light Engine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LED light engine market with detailed market segmentation by product type, installation, application area and geography. The global LED light engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LED light engine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global LED light engine market is segmented on the basis of product type, installation and application area. Based on product type, the market is segmented as lamp and luminaire. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as new and retrofit. The market on the basis of the application area, is classified as indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. Indoor lighting segment is further sub-segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and others. On the other hand, the segment outdoor lighting is further classified as highways & roadways, architectural, public places and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global LED light engine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The LED light engine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

