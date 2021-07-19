Light Tower Market Reflecting Impressive Growth by 2027 |profiling key players -Atlas Copco , Doosan , Generac Mobile Products , Inmesol, S.L. , J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. , Larson Electronics

The light tower is a part of portable equipment having one or more high-intensity electric lamps with a mast. The electric lamps may be LED or metal halide which is powered by generators. The light towers are useful in construction activities, mining, sporting events and oilfield applications. In construction applications, these are of utmost importance in ensuring the workers’ safety as well as visibility. The quality of the light provided depends upon the light source, fuel capacity, portability, illumination capacity of the tower and other vital aspects.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The light tower market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapidly growing construction industry and increased focus on the safety and efficiency of workers’. Furthermore, investments in the oil and gas sector, as well as the mining sector, is further expected to drive the growth of the light tower market. However, the high costs of LED lights are likely to hamper market growth. Nonetheless, emerging markets in the developing countries are expected to showcase growth opportunity for the light tower market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

1.Atlas Copco Ltd

2.Doosan Corporation

3.Generac Mobile Products S.r.l.

4.Inmesol, S.L.

5.J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

6.Larson Electronics

7.Terex Corporation

8.Wacker Neuson SE

9.Wanco, Inc.

10.Xylem Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Light Tower Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of light tower market with detailed market segmentation by type, power source, application and geography. The global light tower market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading light tower market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global light tower market is segmented on the basis of type, power source and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as LED light tower and metal halide light tower. The market on the basis of the power source is classified as diesel, solar and direct. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as oil & gas, mining, construction, industrial and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global light tower market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The light tower market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

