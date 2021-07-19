Liquid Encapsulation Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Global Liquid Encapsulation Market Overview

Liquid encapsulation is a process which includes coating of materials such as polymer, metal and ceramics on devices in the form of solid or liquid to protect the devices form shock and moisture. To ensure proper functioning of devices and to overcome misconnection of electrical components on devices, liquid encapsulant materials are applied on them. These encapsulant materials contain epoxy resin and epoxy modified resin materials.

Market Size and Forecast

The liquid encapsulation market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 7.1%. Liquid encapsulation plays a vital role in functions of a device as it helps to prevent the malfunctioning of the components in the electronic devices. Due to this reason liquid encapsulation is widely used in semiconductor and electronics industry where small components are needed to be placed precisely over the device. Due to this application of liquid encapsulation the demand for liquid encapsulation is expected to rise in numerous industries over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grab the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is an emerging hub for many electronics and telecommunication industries and the wide use of liquid encapsulation in these industries is likely to bolster growth of liquid encapsulation market in this region. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will hold more that 61% of the market share of liquid encapsulation by the end of the forecasted period. North America and Europe showcase a steady pace during a forecasted period as the demand for liquid encapsulation in these regions is low as compared with Asia Pacific region. Although, the market of liquid encapsulation is projected to speed up in the near future due to the enhancement of the liquid encapsulation materials with more focus in research and development.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global liquid encapsulation market includes the following segments:

By Material

Epoxy resin

Epoxy modified resin

Others (Hardeners, catalysts and colorants)

By Product

Integrated circuits

Sensors

Discrete semiconductors

Optoelectronics

By Application

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

By Region

Global liquid encapsulation market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing technological advancements in the electronics industry anticipated to foster the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally. Growing demand for number of miniaturized electronics also drives the growth of liquid encapsulation market. Expansion of consumer electronics market and growing improvements in sensors and integrated circuits market are expected to stimulate the growth of liquid encapsulation market. Increasing number of sealant manufacturers and dispense equipment industries fueling the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China and India are also contributing in the growth of liquid encapsulation market.

Growing demand for sensor based applications in various semiconductor industries across the globe is likely to drive the market of liquid encapsulation in near future. Optoelectronic devices such as LEDs are witnessing great demand across all regions. Further, use of liquid encapsulations in optoelectronics devices is a major factor that is expected to spur the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally.

Key players

Henkel AG & Company KGaA Company Overview Key Product Offerings Business Strategy SWOT Analysis Financials

BASF SE

Panasonic Corporation

Sanyu Rec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Resin Technical Systems

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Other Notable Players

