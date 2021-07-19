Marine Radar Market Latest Trends, Share, Growth Industry Analysis and Forecast

Marine radar are short range radars which are used by ships to find the location of land and other ships in that area, hence due to this reason they are highly installed in the ships. This technology has made marine travel considerably safer and it also helps to avoid accidents at sea. These system have proved to be very useful for war ships for tracking the location of enemy ships.

Increasing demand for surveillance and weapon guidance application is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of marine radar market whereas fluctuation in raw material prices act as a restraining factor for this market. It is expected that radar technology would be capable of performing electronic attack which will add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Kelvin Hughes Limited, BAE Systems, West Marine, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company., Terma A/S and Raymarine

Marine Radar Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Marine Radar Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

