Medical Marijuana Market Overview, Growth Forecast, And Sales Volume Outlook Up To 2017 – 2025

Global Medical Marijuana Industry was valued at USD 9.01 Billion in the year 2017. Global Medical marijuana Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.91 % from 2019 to reach USD 32.40 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period due to growing demand in the healthcare industry and technological advancements. At a country level, U.S & Canada is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in the Medical Marijuana Industry are Canopy Growth Co., GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., United Cannabis Co, Cannabis Sativa Inc., GreenGro Technologies, Aurora Cannabis, United Cannabis Corp, Cara Therapeutics, GBSciences Inc., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Better global reach at an operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial Industry share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Medical Marijuana Industry:

Strength:

The expansion of marijuana legalization in the U.S.

Weakness:

The stigma of marijuana in society

Lack of federal support

Opportunities:

Cannabis as healthcare treatment

Threats:

Legal Issues

The segmentation are done on the basis of Type of marijuana, by chemical component, by application, by end-use and by region. On the basis of Product Type, the Sativa segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period due to growing awareness and high demand. The segmentation done on the basis of Chemical Component the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share.

Medical Marijuana Industry Segmentation

By Application

• Cancer

• Arthritis

• Alzheimer’s

• Pain Management

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitality

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Research and Development Centers

By Chemical Component

• Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

• Cannabidiol (CBD)

• Hybrid (Combination of THC & CBD)

By Product Type

• Sativa

• Indica

• Hybrid

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

