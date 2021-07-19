Medical Tourism Market Opportunities And Challenges in Near Future By Bumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej Hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Group, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited And Others

Medical Tourism market research report is one of the finest examples which is wide-ranging and gives market insights by considering number of factors. All the data, information, statistics, facts and figures mentioned in this report are very significant to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion, advertising and distribution of the products and services. To achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Device industry, businesses call for such well-structured Medical Tourism market research report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care. “Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others. However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, and convalescent care and even burial services.

Key Competitors In Medical Tourism Market are Bumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej Hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Group, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Hamad Medical Corporation, Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh, Sunway Medical Centre, Yanhee International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute And Others

MARKET SCOPE

The global medical tourism market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market segmentation:

By Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Other Treatments)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

