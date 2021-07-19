Micro Motors Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 52.22 Billion By 2026 | ABB, Asmo Co Ltd., Buhler Motors, CONSTAR MICROMOTOR CO., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Mabuchi Motors, Maxon Motors AG,

According to Publisher, the Global Micro Motors market is accounted for $29.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $52.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing factory automation and rising vehicle production are propelling the market growth. However, huge capital asset and high preservation charge for brushed dc motors are hampering the growth of the market.

Micro-motors are small particle that drive themselves unconventionally in exact directions when positioned in a chemical solution. The micro-motor can be use to bring convinced medications. It can be used to bring nanoparticles into alive cell. The micro motor market is developing to raise the demand for the micro motor products in a number of fields such as medical, home appliances, automotive, defense.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB Ltd, Asmo Co Ltd., Buhler Motors GmbH, CONSTAR MICROMOTOR CO., LTD., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mabuchi Motors, Maxon Motors AG, Mitsuba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, and Wellings Holdings Ltd.

Based on Technology, Brushless is likely to have a huge demand in commutation technology for longer provision life and consistency. In addition, they equip their motors with axial air gap technology for extraordinary power. All of these characteristics combine yield motors that are not only more power proficient, but can also last up to ten times longer than conventional motors. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a lucrative growth as the automotive sector flourishes the region and signifies tremendous opportunities for the micro-motor manufacturers owing to its features that allow automakers to incorporate amenity along with luxury. Manufacturers are aiming at reducing the size of the micro motor while developing greater operational excellence to ensure better performance.

Applications Covered:

– Construction and Mining Equipment

– Aircraft Systems

– Agricultural Equipment

– Aerospace

– 3D Printing

– Medical Equipment

– Industrial Automation

– Automotive

– Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

– Brushless

– Brushed

Types Covered:

– DC motor

– AC motor

Power Consumptions Covered:

– More Than 48 Volts

– Less Than 11 Volts

– 25 Volts to 48 Volts

– 12 Volts to 24 Volts

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

