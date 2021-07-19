Micro-Perforated Films Market Growth , Applications , Status and Forecast to 2027 | Amcor Limited , Amerplast Ltd. , A-ROO Company , Darnel , Mondi Group

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Micro-perforated films used for packaging of foods with the help of flexible films with micro-perforations. This packaging is used for portioning and avoiding spoilage. It allows for modifying the oxygen transfer rate of packaging according to the packaged product. Micro-perforated food packaging is used for perishable food products that help to extend shelf life and improve the moisture retention of the products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for the longer shelf life of food products driving the need for micro-perforated films market worldwide. Furthermore, the upsurge in food spoilage is expected to fuel the micro-perforated films market. Growing number of retail chains across the globe is also projected to influence this market significantly in the future period. The emerging use of micro-perforated films in personal care and agricultural industries is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Companies Covered in this Report

1.Amcor Limited

2.Amerplast Ltd.

3.A-ROO Company

4.Darnel Inc

5.Mondi Group

6.Nordfolien GmbH

7.Now Plastics

8.Sealed Air Corporation

9.TCL Packaging

10.Uflex Ltd

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Micro-Perforated Films Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the micro-perforated films industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of micro-perforated films market with detailed market segmentation by material, application and geography. The global micro-perforated films market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading micro-perforated films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global micro-perforated films market is segmented on the basis of material and application. Based on material, the market is segmented into PE, PP, PET and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into fresh fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, ready-to-eat food and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global micro-perforated films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The micro-perforated films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

