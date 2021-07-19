Microbial Lipase Market 2019 | Analysis and In-depth Research by Top Players Advanced Enzyme Technologies , Amano Enzyme , Biocatalysts , Chr. Hansen

Lipase is an enzyme which catalyzes the hydrolysis of fats. It performs an essential role in digestion, transport, and processing of dietary lipids. Lipases produced from microorganisms are known as microbial lipase. Microbial lipases catalyze both the hydrolysis and synthesis of long-chain acylglycerols. It is an essential group of biotechnologically valuable enzymes. Compared to plants and animals, microorganisms have been found to produce high yields of lipases.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing advantages of microbial lipases over animal and plant lipases are expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for microbial lipase market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of enzyme modified cheese and enzyme-modified dairy ingredients is also projected to influence the microbial lipase market significantly. Emerging application in the food industry is increasing the demand for microbial lipases which can provide a robust opportunity for the market participants.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1.Advanced Enzyme Technologies

2.Amano Enzyme Inc.

3.Biocatalysts

4.Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

5.DowDuPont Inc.

6.Enzyme Development Corporation

8.Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

9.Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd.

10.Novozymes A/S

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Microbial Lipase Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the microbial lipase industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of microbial lipase market with detailed market segmentation by application, form, source and geography. The global microbial lipase market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microbial lipase market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global microbial lipase market is segmented on the basis of application, form and source. Based on application, the market is segmented into cleaning agents, animal feed, dairy products, bakery products, confectionery products and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into fungi and bacteria.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global microbial lipase market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microbial lipase market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

