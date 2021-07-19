Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook to 2025 | Study by Roboteam, Qinetiq, iRobot, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Clearpath Robotics, Robotnik, ReconRobotics

A micro tactical ground robot is a lightweight and tactical vehicle that can be used in any type of terrains and both indoors and outdoors. It is a handheld system that can be carried by an individual soldier. The rising trend of automation in the military and defense sector worldwide is one of the major driver for the growth of the micro tactical ground robots market.

Increasing use of these robots in the explosive ordinance disposal segment, owing to the rising usage of the robots in detecting explosives at public places and vehicles for ensuring public safety, is also one of the major reason for the growth in the market. However, high maintenance cost associated with these robots can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend towards autonomous robotics and lesser control of human operators is projected to increase the demand for these robots in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Roboteam Inc., Qinetiq Group PLC, iRobot Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Robotnik Automation, ReconRobotics Inc., and Perrone Robotics.

The “Global Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the military micro tactical ground robots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global military micro tactical ground robots market with detailed market segmentation by mode of operation, application and geography. The global military micro tactical ground robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global military micro tactical ground robots market based on mode of operation and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall military micro tactical ground robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Landscape

4 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Analysis-Global

6 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Mode of Operation

7 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Application

8 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Roboteam Inc.

11.2 Qinetiq Group PLC

11.3 iRobot Corporation

11.4 Boeing

11.5 Thales Group

11.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.7 Clearpath Robotics

11.8 Robotnik Automation

11.9 ReconRobotics, Inc.

11.10 Perrone Robotics

12 Appendix

