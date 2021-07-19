Nerve Monitoring Systems Market to 2027 – Medtronic, HYH, Magstim, Xavant Technology, AXON Communications, Neurovision Medical Products

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nerve monitoring systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nerve monitoring systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The nerve monitoring systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of trauma cases, continuous advancement in medical technology and rising number of complex & critical surgeries and across the globe. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and increasing demand for nerve monitoring devices are likely to add novel opportunities for the global nerve monitoring systems market over the forecast period.

Nerve monitoring systems are intraoperatively used to identify and monitor motor nerve function surgeons, to reduce the risk of nerve damage. Additionally, these monitoring systems also help to identify the nerve functions before the end of surgery through monitoring of triggered EMG activities in multiple cranial and peripheral nerves during the procedures such as ENT and other general surgeries. The tools such as monopolar, bipolar stimulating probes and dissection instruments are used with the system to assist in early nerve identification and confirmation. Moreover, these tools also help to locate, identify, and map the particular nerve and branches, and also helps to verify the nerve function and integrity.

The reports cover key developments in the nerve monitoring systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from nerve monitoring systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nerve monitoring systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nerve monitoring systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nerve monitoring systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global nerve monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. On the basis of product segment, the market is classified as nerve stimulation electrodes & probes, nerve monitors and accessories. The nerve monitoring systems market by technology segment is classified into evoked potential (EP), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG) and electrocorticography (ECOG). The application segment is categorized into neurosurgery, spine surgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular applications and others. Based on end user, the nerve monitoring systems market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting nerve monitoring systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nerve monitoring systems market in these regions.

