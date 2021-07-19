Ophthalmic Devices Market Expected to Reach $62,113 million by 2022 | Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical sciences that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices gain increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

Increase in prevalence rate of eye related diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and others, rapid technological advancements, increased focus on customer training and education, growth in initiatives to spread awareness, and high adoption of digital devices worldwide drive the global ophthalmic devices market. Although these factors are expected to boost the growth of the market, lack of awareness and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrict the market growth.

The glaucoma surgical devices are sub segmented into implants and stents, glaucoma drainage devices, and glaucoma laser devices. The cataract surgery devices are further divided into intraocular lenses, viscoelastics, and phacoemulsification systems. The vitreoretinal surgical devices are further categorized into vitrectomy machines & vitrectomy packs, photocoagulation lasers, and illumination devices. The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices are further segmented into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometers. The vision care devices are bifurcated into contact lenses and spectacle lenses. The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented on a regional level into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2014-2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the trending ophthalmic devices products used for surgical, diagnostic, and vision care applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of the market at the regional and country levels is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across these geographies.

