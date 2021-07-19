Payment as a Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | FIS, Thales Group, Agilysys,Total System Services, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Mastercard, Pineapple Payments, PayPal Holdings
Global Payment as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payment as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The payment service provider uses the software as a service model widely. A payment service provider connects to multiple banks, cards, and payment networks.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: FIS, Thales Group, Agilysys, Inc, Total System Services, Inc, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Mastercard, Pineapple Payments, PayPal Holdings, Inc
This study considers the Payment as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Merchant Financing
Security and Fraud Protection
Payment Applications and Gateways
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospital
Retail and E-commerce
Media and Entertainment
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Payment as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Payment as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Payment as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Payment as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Payment as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Payment as a Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
3 Global Payment as a Service by Players
4 Payment as a Service by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Payment as a Service Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 FIS
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered
11.1.3 FIS Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 FIS News
11.2 Thales Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Thales Group Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Thales Group News
11.3 Agilysys, Inc
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Agilysys, Inc Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Agilysys, Inc News
11.4 Total System Services, Inc
