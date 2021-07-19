Payment as a Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | FIS, Thales Group, Agilysys,Total System Services, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Mastercard, Pineapple Payments, PayPal Holdings

Global Payment as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payment as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The payment service provider uses the software as a service model widely. A payment service provider connects to multiple banks, cards, and payment networks.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012820894/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: FIS, Thales Group, Agilysys, Inc, Total System Services, Inc, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Mastercard, Pineapple Payments, PayPal Holdings, Inc

This study considers the Payment as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Merchant Financing

Security and Fraud Protection

Payment Applications and Gateways

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012820894/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Payment as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Payment as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Payment as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Payment as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Payment as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Payment as a Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

3 Global Payment as a Service by Players

4 Payment as a Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Payment as a Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 FIS

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 FIS Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 FIS News

11.2 Thales Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Thales Group Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Thales Group News

11.3 Agilysys, Inc

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Payment as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Agilysys, Inc Payment as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Agilysys, Inc News

11.4 Total System Services, Inc

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012820894/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.