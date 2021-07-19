Pen Needle Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

Global Pen Needle Industry

Global pen needle market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Factors that will affect the growth of the market include advancement of insulin pens over syringes and vials and growing number of diabetic patients across the globe. Pen needles are utilized as a part of conjunction with injection pens to convey injectable medication into the body. A pen needle comprises of an empty needle which is installed in a plastic center and joins to infusion pens. They are ordinarily utilized by individuals with diabetes who frequently require various day by day insulin infusions. The market is segmented of type, therapy, and mode of purchase. On the basis of type the market is segmented into standard and safety pen needles. By therapy, the pen needles market is segmented into insulin therapy, glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy, and growth hormone therapy. Based on the mode of purchase, the pen needles market is segmented into retail and non-retail modes of purchase.

Geographically, the pen needle market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to have a significant market share in 2017 due to the presence of a large pool of aware diabetes. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the market owing to increasing awareness in developing countries such as India and China. The key players in the global pen needle market include BD and Co., Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and Montmed, Inc.

Market segmentation

Global pen needle market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, mode of purchase and regional outlook.

1. Global Pen Needle Market Research and Analysis, by Type

2. Global Pen Needle Market Research and Analysis, by Therapy

3. Global Pen Needle Market Research and Analysis, by Mode of Purchase

4. Global Pen Needle Market Research and Analysis, by Region

