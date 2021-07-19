Protein-based Multiplex Assays Market Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Lab and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Protein-based Multiplex Assays Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Protein-based Multiplex Assays Market



Multiplex assay is a procedure in which various analytes (such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. This assay is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional methods such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are widely used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.

This report focuses on the global Protein-based Multiplex Assays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Protein-based Multiplex Assays development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Luminex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Bio-Rad Lab

QIAGEN

BD

Abcam

Seegene

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Companion Diagnostics

Research & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Protein-based Multiplex Assays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Protein-based Multiplex Assays development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



