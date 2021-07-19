Protein-based Multiplex Assays Market Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Lab and more…
Protein-based Multiplex Assays Market
Multiplex assay is a procedure in which various analytes (such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. This assay is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional methods such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are widely used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.
This report focuses on the global Protein-based Multiplex Assays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Protein-based Multiplex Assays development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Luminex
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Illumina
Bio-Rad Lab
QIAGEN
BD
Abcam
Seegene
Meso Scale Diagnostics
Randox Laboratories
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments & Accessories
Software & Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Companion Diagnostics
Research & Development
Clinical Diagnostics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Protein-based Multiplex Assays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Protein-based Multiplex Assays development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
