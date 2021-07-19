Recruitment & Staffing Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Randstad, Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd, Adecco, Hays, Kelly Services, Allegis, TeamLease, Manpower Group, Insperity, Robert Half International, ABC Consultants
Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Recruitment & Staffing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Recruitment and staffing is the process of hiring eligible candidates in the organization or company for specific positions. In management, the meaning of recruitment and staffing is an operation of recruiting the employees by evaluating their skills, knowledge and then offering them specific job roles accordingly.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Randstad, Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd, Adecco, Hays, Kelly Services, Allegis, TeamLease, Manpower Group, Insperity, Robert Half International, ABC Consultants, IKYA Human Capital, Global InnovSource
This study considers the Recruitment & Staffing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Permanent Placement
Contract Staffing
Payroll Administration
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Financial and Legal Sector
Medical and Science Sector
Engineering and Technical Sector
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Recruitment & Staffing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Recruitment & Staffing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Recruitment & Staffing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Recruitment & Staffing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Recruitment & Staffing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Recruitment & Staffing by Players
4 Recruitment & Staffing by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Randstad
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Recruitment & Staffing Product Offered
11.1.3 Randstad Recruitment & Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Randstad News
11.2 Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Recruitment & Staffing Product Offered
11.2.3 Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd Recruitment & Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd News
11.3 Adecco
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Recruitment & Staffing Product Offered
11.3.3 Adecco Recruitment & Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Adecco News
11.4 Hays
