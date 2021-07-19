Security & Surveillance Radars Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2023 by Top Key Players – Northrop Grumman , Saab Group , Lockheed Martin , Rockwell Collins , Thales

Ground Security & Surveillance Radars are used to monitor activity surrounding critical infrastructure and installations such as airports, borders, power plants, camps and harbors. These radars are have ability to detect every movements at ground level of targets. Security & Security & Surveillance Radars systems are also used for detection and tracking of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets for national security. Such radars typically are ranges from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Additionally, the ground Security & Surveillance Radars detects the movements in a defined area, track targets and also raises an alarm if the target enters into the alarm areas.

The major factor driving of radar security market is adoption of various advanced technologies. Though, ground Security & Surveillance Radars systems are widely installed due to its various application in areas such as airport and military application. The demand for ground Security & Surveillance Radars systems is escalating rapidly as it eliminates the need for multiple, specialized systems. It also detects personnel, avian targets, marine vessels, land vehicles, and low-flying aircraft. These capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for ground Security & Surveillance Radars systems globally. The growth of global ground surveillance market is increasing owing to the benefits provided by it including superior accuracy, audible alerts, multi-target tracking, better performance with image cueing, classification and identification of targets. High adoption rate of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications, is boosting the growth of ground Security & Surveillance Radars market worldwide. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect the aircrafts at low height. These are the key factors boosting the growth of the global ground Security & Surveillance Radars market.

Major Key Players of the Security & Surveillance Radars Market are:

Northrop Grumman , Saab Group , Lockheed Martin , Rockwell Collins , Thales , Exelis , Honeywell International , Finmeccanica , Kelvin Hughes , Israel Aerospace Industries , Raytheon , Airbus Group , BAE Systems , Cobham , Boeing

Security & Surveillance Radars Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Security & Surveillance Radars Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Security & Surveillance Radars Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Types of Security & Surveillance Radars covered are:

Land Radars

Airborne Radars

Maritime Radars

Major Applications of Security & Surveillance Radars covered are:

Defense

Civilian

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Security & Surveillance Radars consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Security & Surveillance Radars market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Security & Surveillance Radars manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Security & Surveillance Radars with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Security & Surveillance Radars Market Size

2.2 Security & Surveillance Radars Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Security & Surveillance Radars Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Security & Surveillance Radars Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Security & Surveillance Radars Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Security & Surveillance Radars Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Security & Surveillance Radars Sales by Product

4.2 Global Security & Surveillance Radars Revenue by Product

4.3 Security & Surveillance Radars Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Security & Surveillance Radars Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Security & Surveillance Radars industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

