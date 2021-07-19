Seed Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2019| Major Players Land O’Lakes, Inc., Limagrain, Monsanto Company, Sakata Seed America, Syngenta International AG, TAKII & CO.,LTD. and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Seed Market with detailed market segmentation by crop type, type, traits, seed treatment and geography. The global seed market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading seed market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the seed market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Advanta Limited, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, KWS SAAT SE, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Limagrain, Monsanto Company, Sakata Seed America, Syngenta International AG, TAKII & CO.,LTD. and Others

The seed market has gained sustainable growth owing factors such as a growing global population and scarcity of resources, such as land and water. High investment in research & development in the agriculture sector has led to new product innovation which has further enhanced the growth of the seed market. Modernization of agriculture and rising use of wasteland for agriculture is another driving factor augmenting the demand for seed market. However, the ban on the use of genetically modified crops in certain regions will restrain the growth of the seeds market during the forecast period. Developments in seed technology have increased the momentum of the industry’s growth and the introduction of genetically modified crops has further boosted the seed market. The global seed market is segmented on the basis of crop type, type, traits and seed treatment.

Seeds are fertilized, mature ovules or an embryonic enclosed in a protective outer covering. All plants mostly produce seeds and often rely on the seeds to replicate themselves over successive seasons and years. Seeds are of immense economic and biological importance. Seeds contain high protein, starch and oil reserves that help in the early stages of growth and development of the plant. These reserves make many different types of cereals and legumes primary food sources for a large proportion of the world. Seeds are commercially available in different shapes, sizes and types.

The report analyzes factors affecting the seed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the seed market in these regions.

