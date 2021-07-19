Shelf-Life Testing Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Intertek Group plc, Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, SCS Global Services, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Shelf-Life Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by parameter, food tested, method, technology and geography. The global shelf-life testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shelf-life testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key shelf-life testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Agrifood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, SCS Global Services, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories and Others

Increasing microbial contamination in food products is the dominant force driving the demand for the shelf-life testing market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations for food products worldwide is expected to fuel the shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods among consumers is also projected to influence the shelf-life testing market significantly. Emerging adoption of newer technologies for testing the shelf-life, and quality of various food product samples, is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global shelf-life testing market is segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method and technology.

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

