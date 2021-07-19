Smart Harvest Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as Energid Technologies Corporation., Harvest Automation, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Harvest Market with detailed market segmentation by site of operation, crop type, component and geography. The global smart harvest market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart harvest market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart harvest companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Abundant Robotics, Inc., AGROBOT, Avl Motion B.V., Deere & Company, Dogtooth Technologies, Energid Technologies Corporation., Harvest Automation, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd and Others

Increasing profitability in farming through the implementation of advanced technologies is driving the demand for smart harvest market. Furthermore, growing labor issues in the agricultural field due to higher costs and availability is also projected to influence the smart harvest market significantly. Moreover, government initiatives to propel the adoption of smart harvest systems in the developed nation is expected to fuel the smart harvest market. Evolving integration of artificial intelligence and big data in farming is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of site of operation, crop type and component.

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart harvest market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart harvest market in these regions.

