Smart Mining Market to experience a rapid upturn in the economy due to the high demand

Global Smart Mining Market valued approximately USD 7.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factors of global smart mining market are growing focus on safety and health and rise in implementation of autonomous equipment which pumps the demand of smart mining as well as this factors boost up the growth of smart mining across the world. Moreover, rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is also a driving factor of smart mining across the globe. The major restraining factors of global smart mining market are lack of skilled labor, stringent government regulation and availability of poor infrastructure are negatively impact the smart mining market.

Some of the leading market players include Cisco Inc., Hitachi Construction CO. Ltd., SAP SE, Rockwell automation, Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Symboticware Inc., ABB Ltd., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, Outotec Oyj, Alcatel-Lucent, Thingworx, Hexagon AB and so on.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware Component:

Sensors

RFID Tags

Intelligent Systems

By System & Solutions:

Logistics Software

Data & Operation Management software

Safety & Security Systems

Connectivity Solutions

Analytics Solution

Remote Management solutions

Asset Management Solution

By services:

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting services

The regional analysis of Global Smart Mining Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominant player in global smart mining market and projected to continue this trend over the coming years. Asia-Pacific market is experience immense growth due to increased investments by mining companies on automated equipment and intelligent systems. The Asia Pacific Smart Mining Market Size is traced by Europe and North America. North America is anticipated to witness lucrative growth following Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Smart mining Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Smart mining Dynamics

Chapter 4. Smart mining Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart mining, by Hardware Component

Chapter 6. Smart mining, by System & Solution

Chapter 7.Smart mining, by Service

Chapter 8. Smart mining, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

