Solar Powered UAV Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – AeroVironment, Airbus, BAE systems, Barnard Microsystems, Lockheed Martin, M2K, Sunbirds SAS and Sunlight Aerospace

The Report provides an overview of latest technologies and in-depth analysis that reflect top vendor’s portfolios and technology; examines the strategic planning, challenges of leading brands and market opportunities for newcomers.

The solar powered UAV uses solar cells for improved flight range and enhanced endurance. The market is still at a nascent stage, and the major players are continuously involved in the developments and launches of newer models. Positive outlook from the government and military sector is expected to create a favorable landscape for the market players over the coming years.

The solar powered UAV market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a growing need for improved security and surveillance activities coupled with technological developments in the field. Furthermore, growing acceptance in law enforcement and military applications is further likely to augment the market growth in the forecast period. However, technical constraints may hamper the growth of the solar powered UAV market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. Airbus

3. Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing)

4. BAE systems plc

5. Barnard Microsystems Ltd.

6. C-Astral d.o.o.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. M2K

9. Sunbirds SAS

10. Sunlight Aerospace Inc.

The global solar powered UAV market is segmented on the basis of range and application. Based on range, the market is segmented as short, medium, and long. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as commercial and military.

The Solar Powered UAV Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

