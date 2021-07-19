Submarine Cable System Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

The global submarine cable systems market accounted to US$ 13.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 30.4 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the Submarine Cable Systems market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia Pacific leads the submarine cable systems market in 2018 with a significant market share, Whereas Middle East is anticipated to gro with a highest CAGR. Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. By 2020, the bandwidth demand for the trans-pacific undersea cables network is anticipated to grow to seven-folds of the current bandwidth value, and thereby attract huge investments for the market. Asia Pacific region is considered to be one of the important communications hubs across the globe and therefore efficient communication cabling infrastructure for empowering seamless information exchange across the data centers is one of the most crucial aspects for the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness high demand due to, government focus on increasing optical fibers in the region owing to the high efficiency and reduce power consumption. In the Middle East region, based on the cables installed, the UAE leads the region (19 cables), followed by Saudi Arabia and Oman correspondingly. Further, over 50% of the 39 cables serving the region land in these three countries.

Some of the key players operating in the Submarine Cable Systemsmarket are Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited, Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hawaiki Cable Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

In the recent few years, submarine cable systems market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2017 Hubbell Inc. has completed the acquisition of iDevices of Avon. The acquisition would help the Hubbell to strengthen its way to in the field of innovation with the expertise of iDevices in Internet of Things. Another initiative in respect to contractual alliance, is undertaken by Cortem Group consolidated its presence in Saudi territory by signing an exclusive contract with SPF, Safety and Protection Factory. This new exclusive contract signed with the SPF company for the assembly, production and distribution in Saudi Arabia and new management in charge for the Sister Company in Dubai supports Cortem Group to strengthen its presence in Middle East in 2018.

The internet plays a critical business function. Businesses have witnessed a paradigm shift in the recent times as the focus has shifted from the products onto the consumers. Businesses have laid emphasis on a more service-based approach rather than product-based approach to conduct businesses. Further, the large populations in the region coupled with a plethora of streams of data generation have led to influx of huge amounts of data. Development in cloud computing technology is yet another factor expected to drive the growth of this market in near future. The construction of new data centers is further fueling the growth of submarine cable system market. Also, in many countries across the region, government is placing stringent regulation over data storage which necessitate the agencies to seek data center services.

Key findings of the study:

In APAC region, Hong Kong holds the largest submarine cable systems market share in the Asia Pacific region. Hong Kong The liberalization of the external-facilities based telecommunications market By the Office of Communications Authority (OFCA) in Hong Kong has led to the country adopting an open licensing regime. As a result, many submarine cable systems find Hong Kong to be an important landing site. Nevertheless, India is anticipated to tbe the fasterst growing region of the submarine cable market.

In Middle East and Africa region, South Africa is expected to be the fastest growing country and the UAE is the holds the largest share in the market. Africa is experiencing high industrial and infrastructural growth. The energy sector and telecom sector in the region is growing at a high pace attributed to the increasing population and developments in international connectivity. Also, the continuous investment in UAE’s infrastructure is propelling the market growth in UAE.

Merger and acquisition are expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for the next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition; it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

