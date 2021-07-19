Thailand FRP Pipe Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Thailand FRP Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Thailand FRP Pipe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global FRP Pipe market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Thailand plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the FRP Pipe development status and future trend in Thailand, focuses on top players in Thailand, also splits FRP Pipe by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Thailand market include
Amiantit
Future Pipe Industries
HengRun Group
China National Building Material Company
National Oilwell Varco
Ershings
Sarplast
HOBAS
ZCL Composites Inc.
Fibrex
Enduro
Flowtite
Beetle Plastics
ECC Corrosion
Augusta Fiberglass
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
FRP SYSTEMS
Composites USA
Plasticon Composites
Industrial Plastic Systems
AL-FLA Plastics
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyster FRP Pipe
Polyurethane FRP Pipe
Epoxy FRP Pipe
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Drainage
Other
