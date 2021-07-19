Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Thailand Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2018

GIVE US A TRY

Thailand Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2018

0
Press Release

In this report, the Thailand Precast Concrete market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Thailand Precast Concrete market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/thailand-precast-concrete-market-research-report-2018

Crystal Market Reports

The global Precast Concrete market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Thailand plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Precast Concrete development status and future trend in Thailand, focuses on top players in Thailand, also splits Precast Concrete by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Thailand market include
Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.
Bouygues Construction
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
Balfour Beatty PLC
Laing ORourke
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Taisei Corporation
Skanska Ab
CRH PLC
Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
Red Sea Housing Services
Atco Group
Vinci
Kiewit Corporation
Oldcastle Precast
Komatsu Ltd.
Modular Space Corporation
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.
Preca Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
Nanaimo Precast
Coreslab Structures
Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.
Metromont Corporation
Styl-Comp Group
Smeet Precast

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Floors & Roofs
Walls & Barriers
Columns & Beams
Utility Vaults
Girders
Pipes
Paving Slabs

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Non-residential
Residential

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/thailand-precast-concrete-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

Post Views: 43

© 2021 Market Mirror