Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market is Expected to Expand at a Growing CAGR of during 2019-2025 | Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne, Lockheed Martin, Saab , Oceaneering, SUBSEA 7, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, International Submarine Engineering, Fugro, L3

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle (UUV & USV) to 2025 by Driving Mechanisms (Solar, Electric, and Diesel); Payload (Camera, Sensors, Sonar, Navigation Systems, and Others); & Applications (Commercial, Defense, and Scientific Research) – Global Analysis and Forecast

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market is expected to grow US$ 2.91 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 4.84 Mn by 2025. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on surface with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the defense forces, owing to the ever increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs and USVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations and search and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others.

Key players profiled in the report include Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Oceaneering International, Inc., SUBSEA 7, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, International Submarine Engineering Limited, Fugro N.V., L3 Technologies Inc.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is persistent development in sea-technology and sub-sea. The development and adoption of modern technological equipment are enabling naval forces and maritime organizations or forces to effectively synchronize air, naval and land components into a single unit. For instance, the US Navy is the development of Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (LDUUV), which is capable of providing intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter-measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), acoustic surveillance, and offensive operations. The LDUUV is currently in the testing phase.

UUV & USV market by payload is segmented into Camera, Sensors, Sonar, Navigation Systems, and Others. The other type of payload includes marine archeology, debris removal, and pipeline placing & cabling. In last few years, the application of UUVs and USVs in several end-user segments including defense, industrial and research have increased with innovation of new technologies and the evolution of their payloads.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the UUV & USV industry.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market Landscape

4 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market Analysis-Global

6 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Types

7 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Applications

8 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

Forecast and Analysis-By Application

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Unammed Underwater Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen

11.2 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

11.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.4 Saab AB

11.5 Oceaneering International, Inc.

11.6 SUBSEA 7

11.7 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

11.8 International Submarine Engineering Limited

11.9 Fugro N.V.

11.10 L3 Technologies Inc.

12 Appendix

