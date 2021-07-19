Vaccine Storage Equipment Market to Grow at Impressive Rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 0.85 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 5.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. With the development of new generation of vaccines is making public health better thus, reducing the burden of diseases such as pneumococcal and rotavirus disease such as cancer caused by human papilloma virus.

As a result, the demand and adoption of vaccine storage equipment would increase as it is especially designed to store vaccine and other medical products at a stable temperature to ensure that they do not degrade, promoting the growth of the market. However, complex regulatory procedures and huge capital investments are expected to hinder the growth of the Vaccine Storage Equipment market during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017740

The leading market players mainly include-

American Biotech Supply

Arctiko A/S

Eppendorf Ag

Evermed S.R.L.

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific

Labcold

Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd

Philipp Kirsch Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the Vaccine Storage Equipment market is segmented into product, type and end-user. The product segment of Vaccine Storage Equipment market is classified into refrigerators, freezers and other equipment of which refrigerators segment holds the largest market share owing to the growing acceptance of vaccine refrigerators and freezers in research and educational institutes and increasing research and development activities in such sectors and institutes. Based on the type segment, the vaccine storage market is diversified into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. The end-user segment includes retailers, distributors, clearing and forwarding agents and others.

The regional analysis of Vaccine Storage Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the Vaccine Storage Equipment market owing to the increasing research on vaccines, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness about immunization programs among people. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025. The major reasons for the growth of Asia-Pacific are improving healthcare facilities and healthcare expenditure. Also, countries such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities across the region over the forecast period.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017740

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market By Product

Chapter 6. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market, By End-user

Chapter 8. Vaccine Storage Equipment, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]