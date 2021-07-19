Vascular Guidewires Market Projected to Reach $1,610 million by 2022 – Abbott Laboratories,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Biotronik SE & Co. KG,Boston Scientific Corporation,C. R. Bard, Inc.,Cardinal Health, Inc.,Cook Medical, Inc.,Medtronic plc,Terumo Corporation,The Spectranetics Corporation

A guidewire is a long and flexible wire (or spring in some cases) used to assist the introduction and proper placement of a larger medical device (particularly prosthesis) into a patient’s body. The guidewires used during any vascular procedure (a procedure involving cardiovascular system) are termed as vascular guidewires. Vascular guidewires are important during various surgical procedures (including placement of angioplasty balloons, stents, and inferior vena cava filters) as they guide a surgeon for the correct placement of these devices.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013193

The global vascular guidewires market was valued at $1,051 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,610 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, coating type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into coronary guidewires and peripheral guidewires. Based on coating type, it is divided into hydrophilic coating, hydrophobic coating, and non-coated. The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global market.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET , BY PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 5 VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET , BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET , BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation

Place Order of “Vascular Guidewires Market ” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013193

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.