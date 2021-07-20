Advent of User-Friendly and Modular Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market to Bolster Uptake | Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd, Takeaway.com N.V., Grubhub, Domino’s Pizza, Snapfinger, Pizza Hut

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Online Food Delivery & Takeaway – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market is access to a variety of food at one virtual marketplace & option to pay online and growing demand for hygiene fast foods. Moreover, increasing hectic work schedule, congested metropolitan cities, easy access to the internet and increasing smartphone penetration are some other major factor that impelling the market growth in online food delivery & takeaway.

The major restraining factor of global online food delivery & takeaway is a barrier to entry because of high logistical complexities and tedious development and implementation of systems that accept order online. Online food delivery is the process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a webpage or app. There are many key benefits of online food delivery & takeaway such as makes the order processing easier, keeping the cost transparent, it reduces the human errors which can be checked before ordering, you can monitor your expenses incurred in real-time, it also establishes low-cost marketing and it makes order processing simply using their mobile from their homes or workplace very easily.

The regional analysis of Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large numbers of online food service companies and high consumer interest towards fast food. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising application of E-commerce, growing convenience meal consumption and increasing disposable income.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

– Foodpanda GmbH

– Just Eat Holding Ltd.

– Takeaway.com N.V.

– Grubhub Inc.

– Domino’s Pizza Inc.

– Snapfinger Inc.

– Pizza Hut Inc.

– Foodler Inc.

– Mabo system Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

