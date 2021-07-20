Aquafeed Market: Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and by Top Industries Biostadt India Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V, Nutriad International NV, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ridley Corporation Limited and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Aquafeed Market with detailed market segmentation by ingredients, additives, end users, and geography. The global aquafeed market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aquafeed market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aquafeed market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aller Aqua Group, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioMar Group, Biostadt India Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V, Nutriad International NV, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ridley Corporation Limited and Others

The aquafeed market is primarily driven due to increasing import & export and demand for fish globally. Moreover, raising awareness of fish as a part of the healthy & nutritional diet and increasing research and development in the field of aquaculture is anticipated to fuel the aquafeed market during the projected period. Additionally, the significant shift of the people toward fish farming in developed and developing economies further propel the growth of the market. The key factor restraining the growth of aquafeed market includes strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material..

Fish feed provides balanced nutrition to the fish and plays a significant role in the commercial aquaculture industry. The aquafeed is available in various forms including pellets, granular, powder and liquid and acts as an essential element in the growth of fish. Nutritional additives and ingredients such as cereal grains, vitamins, minerals, and protein are added to the aquafeed products to promote the overall growth and health of the fish. Moreover, aquafeed meals are prepared by the composition of various raw materials on the basis of age and types of aquatic species.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aquafeed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aquafeed market in these regions.

