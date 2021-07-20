Articulated Robots Market– New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2026

GMD predicts the revenue of global articulated robots market to reach $62.0 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.9%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.78% during the same period, advancing to 651.4 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 131 figures, this 238-page report “Global Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085798

The Articulated Robots Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Articulated Robots Market report presents the estimated Articulated Robots Market size of Articulated Robots Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Articulated Robots Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Articulated Robots Market based on geographical scope, Articulated Robots Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Articulated Robots Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Articulated Robots Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Articulated Robots Market size and valuation of the Articulated Robots Market during the forecast period.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global articulated robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 24

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 28

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 30

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 33

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem 37

Browse Report and Table of Contents >>

Other Reports:

Germany Outbound Tourism Market

Heavy Bag Stands Market

Hardware and Software Support Services Market

Hadoop Services Market

Food Traceability Market Research Report

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609