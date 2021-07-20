Automotive Door Handle Market explored in latest research including leading segments and key players

The door handles are integral part of automotive door as they provide seamless movement form in and out of the automotive. Factors such as the increase in number of automotive sales coupled with growing people disposable income is expected to be the major market drivers for the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the emerging popularity of automotive accessories, and customization especially among automotive enthusiasts is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, the integration of sensors is also projected to propel the market growth of automatic automated door handle segment and subsequently providing numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players.

Top key players:

1. Continental AG

2. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

3. Huf H?lsbeck & F?rst GmbH & Co. KG

4. CAR INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD.

5. Sandhar Technologies Limited

6. HU SHAN AUTOPARTS INC.

7. ITW Automotive Products GmbH

8. Sakae Riken Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

9. RUIAN MAOHUA AUTOMOBILE PARTS CO.,LTD

10. Kakihara Industries Co.,Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of automotive door handle market with detailed market segmentation by handle type, deployment, sales channel, and geography. Based on handle type, the market is bifurcated into mechanical and automatic. Further, by deployment the market is broadly divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Finally, in the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into OEMs, and aftersales.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive door handle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Automotive Door Handle market” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Automotive Door Handle market” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Automotive Door Handle market” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Door Handle market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Door Handle Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Door Handle Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Door Handle Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Handle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sales Channel Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Door Handle Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

