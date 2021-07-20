Bamboo Straw Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Bamboo Straw Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bamboo Straw Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on earth, which makes it a sustainable material. Bamboo contains a binding agent, named as ‘bamboo kun,’ it is found within its fibers. Bamboo straws are perfect to use as drinking straws for hot drinks and cold drinks, such as smoothies or hot coffees.

Bamboo straws are an environmental-friendly alternative to plastic products. Restriction imposed by government against the use of plastic straws and growing awareness among people to consume natural products are the substantial driving factors of the market. In addition, surging demand of drinking beverages which includes both juices and energy drinks and escalating demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic are also propelling the demand of bamboo straws across the globe. Bamboo straws are reusable as compared to plastic, they are better for health, they are durable & robust, and it is environmental-friendly product. These are the factors which also increasing growth of market among its end-users. However, high cost associated with bamboo straws and availability of alternatives of bamboo straws such as paper straws, stainless steel straws and glass straws are the factors which limiting the market growth of bamboo straws.

The regional analysis of Global Bamboo Straw Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of bamboo straws in United States. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bamboo Straw market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to restriction by the government against the consumption of plastic products in developing countries such as India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Straw Free

• Buluh Straws

• Anji Wuyuan Bamboo Products Factory

• Bamboo Straws Worldwide

• Zone Bamboo Straws

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Up to 9 cm

15 cm

20 cm

By Application:

Beverages

Juices & Drinks

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bamboo Straw Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

