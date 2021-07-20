Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Coffee is being consumed since long time by people of all ages, societies and cultures. Changing lifestyle patterns and consequently increasing demand for ready to serve beverages, the coffee industry is inclining towards bean to cup coffee machines. Rising consumer preference for fresh grinded flavored coffee and quick & hassle free operation are the driving factors of bean to cup coffee machine market. In addition, growing trend of fresh coffee in corporate offices and rapidly product innovations are also some factors which exerting positive influence in the market growth. Bean to cup coffee machine is the unrivalled flavor that come from this machine, it is convenient, it saves time to prepare coffee and it is cost effective over the long term. These factors also increasing demand of bean to cup coffee machine among end-users in the market across the world. However, high initial cost compared to other coffee machine variants is one of the major restraining factor over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of Bean to Cup Coffee Machine in the region. North America is also estimated to grow in the global Bean to Cup Coffee Machine market in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income of individual and growing inclination towards brewed beverages in the developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Jura Elektroapparate AG

• De’Longhi S.P.A.

• Krups

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Electrolux AB

• Panasonic Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Melitta

• Nestle Nespresso S.A.

• Schaerer Ltd.

• Gaggia

• Russell Hobbs

• Smeg

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machine Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By End-User:

Residential

Restaurants, Hotels & Café

Corporate Offices

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

