Booster Compressor Market expected to reach $3.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% | Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll Rand, Idex Corporation, Hitachi, Haskel

Global Booster Compressor market is accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Industrialization in rising economies is likely to drive demand for booster compressor and growing investments in the oil & gas industries are some of the factors triggering the growth of the market. However, accessibility of alternative tools and adherence to strict quality standards are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Booster Compressor delivers high-pressure air, saving about 35% power, compared to conventional high-pressure compressors. These are on perfect choice for Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottling applications whereas high pressure compressed air is required. It provides a way to boost to the pressure of air within the system without the need for purchasing expensive new equipment.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll Rand, Idex Corporation, Hitachi, Haskel, Gardner Denver, Boge Kompressoren, BHGE, Bauer Kompressoren, Atlas Copco, SAUER Compressor and Maximator.

The report analyzes factors affecting Booster Compressor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

