Borescopes Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Borescopes Market to reach USD 830 million by 2025.Global Borescopes Market valued approximately USD 630 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Borescopes Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Borescopes refers to an optical device having an eyepiece at the end of either rigid or flexible tube, and the other end of the tube consists of and objective lens. This two lenses are connected by an optical relay system lying between them. The system is used for illumination of remote object.

The objective lens forms the image of the illumination object and the eyepiece magnifies this image and present it to the viewers eye. Increasing demand from end-use industries is one of the major driving factor which exerting positive impact on the market growth rate across the world. Borescopes are simpler in design, it is more economical, they are easy to use and offer clear images and it has ability to identify imperfections like cracks as minute as 0.001. These benefits which is offered by borescopes are also resulting increasing sales of borescopes in the upcoming years. Moreover, growing research and developing activity in the optical devices is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. However, high cost associated with borescopes is one of the major restraining factor of borescopes market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Borescopes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to japan is the largest supplier of borescopes in the region. Europe is the second largest supplier in the global Borescopes market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Olympus

• GE

• Karl Storz

• SKF

• MORITEX

• Mitcorp

• VIZAAR

• Yateks

• Gradient Lens

• Lenox Instrument

• AIT

• Schindler

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flexible Borescopes

Rigid Borescopes

By Application:

General Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Borescopes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

